Jenkins wins 4 Way Speech Contest

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary recently held the 4 Way Speech Contest. Students from Northmont High School prepared a speech about the meaning of the 4 Way Test and then delivered it to the Rotary.

Autumn Jenkins and Jeffrey Rucker each had a different interpretation of the 4 Way Test and how it was to be applied to daily life.

The 4 Way Test is the object of Rotary. It states, ‘of the things we think, say or do: Is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned, will it build goodwill and better friendships, and will it be beneficial to all concerned?’

Jenkins won the right to represent the Northmont Rotary at the District Rotary Speech Contest.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

