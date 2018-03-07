Englewood seeks artists/parade participants

ENGLEWOOD — Applications from artists and parade participants for the 45th annual Englewood Art Festival, Saturday August 11, and Sunday August 12, are now being accepted by the Englewood Festival and Arts Commission.

The parade is a prelude to all of the festival events and will be held Saturday August 11 at 9 a.m. Applications will be accepted by the parade committee through July 19.

Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Exhibitors Committee. Registration deadline is June 1. The festival is held in the woods in Centennial Park, 321 Union Road.

Applications can be found on the Englewood city website at www.englewood.oh.us or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at (937) 836-5929.

Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

Annual Art Festival and parade set for Aug, 11 & 12