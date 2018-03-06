Rucker receives U.D. scholarship

CLAYTON — The 2018 W.S. McIntosh Leadership Award committee has selected Cameron Rucker as its recipient.

Rucker, a senior attending Northmont High School, describes himself as a student athlete with emphasis on being a student. He maintains 3.946 grade point average and has earned a 25 SuperScore on the ACT. Cameron will study mechanical engineering in the fall at the University of Dayton and play on the football team.

The McIntosh Award includes a University of Dayton scholarship which covers tuition, room and board and is renewable for four academic years, as well as a four year internship with the City of Dayton.

Commemorating the values and vision of W.S. McIntosh, a community leader and civil rights activist, the McIntosh Award provides unique educational, professional and leadership opportunities. For more than 30 years, McIntosh scholars have found their life’s vocation and passion, and made a positive impact in the community, thanks to the City of Dayton and UD.

Recipients must be committed to the ideals of social justice and demonstrate potential for community leadership.

Cameron Rucker is pictured with University of Dayton President Eric Spina (right) and Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_CameronRucker.jpg Cameron Rucker is pictured with University of Dayton President Eric Spina (right) and Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas. Contributed photo