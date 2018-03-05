Science Olympiad Teams prepare for regional

WEST LIBERTY — Final preparations are being made as the Northmont Science Olympiad teams aim for the Regional Tournament next weekend in Piqua.

The teams have a better understanding of where they rank in the region, after competing in the final Invitational of the regular season on last Saturday March 3, at West Liberty Salem.

Both Northmont High School and Northmont Middle School competed in the event. Northmont High School scored 348 points to finish fourteenth in the 32 team field; while Northmont Middle School’s score of 353 points placed them eleventh in their 37 team field. Solon High School and Middle School, from outside of Cleveland, were the top ranking teams, scoring 115 and 112 points respectively.

High School Coach MaryAnn McInnes notes “This was a very tough competition; as there were five State Champion schools, who brought 10 competition teams to the event.”

High schools from Northmont’s region competing in the event were Centerville High School, placing second, West Liberty High School, placing 20th, and Piqua High School, placing 21st. The Centerville Middle Schools, Watts, Tower Heights, and Magsig, placed fifth, sixth, and eighth, respectively. In addition, West Liberty-Salem Middle School placed 19th, and Holy Angels Middle School from Dayton placed 23rd. These schools will be the primary Northmont challengers at the Regional Competition.

At West Liberty-Salem, the top winners were eighth grade gold medalists Lena Edwards and Sydney Gross, scoring first in “CrimeBusters.” On the high school team, two sets of silver medals were earned by James Bousquette and Ian Underburger, who paired together to win second in both “Remote Sensing” and “Towers.” Earning third place were eighth graders Ben Loudenslager and Andrew Marcum in “Potions and Poisons.” The final wins were high schoolers Underburger, teamed with Dalton Harlin, to earn fourth in “Write it/Do it;” along with middle schoolers Loudenslager, paired with Connor Zechar, who also brought home fourth in “Dynamic Planet.”

“I’ve been proud of all of these kids for working hard and doing well all year long,” said Middle School Coach Jim Witters. “Now that the regular competitions are over, we’re looking forward to doing our best as a team at Regionals to qualify for State Competition in April!”

The Northmont Science Olympiad Teams are funded through the generous support of several local business donors, including Mainsource Bank, the Northmont Rotary Club, Ratliff Metal Spinning, Vancon General Contractor, and multiple additional donors. Students interested in science are encouraged to contact their advisor for information about the weekly meetings starting in the Fall of the year.

Northmont High School students Ian Underburger (left) and James Bousquette won second place medals in both “Remote Sensing” and “Towers” at the West Liberty-Salem Science Olympiad Invitational. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_Underburger_Bousquette.jpg Northmont High School students Ian Underburger (left) and James Bousquette won second place medals in both “Remote Sensing” and “Towers” at the West Liberty-Salem Science Olympiad Invitational. Contributed photo Northmont eighth graders Lena Edwards (left) and Sydney Gross finished 1st out 37 teams competing in “CrimeBusters” at the West Liberty-Salem Science Olympiad Invitational. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_Edwards_Gross.jpg Northmont eighth graders Lena Edwards (left) and Sydney Gross finished 1st out 37 teams competing in “CrimeBusters” at the West Liberty-Salem Science Olympiad Invitational. Contributed photo