Concord to frame house in parking lot

ENGLEWOOD — Concord United Methodist Church, Englewood has again this year formed a partnership with Crossroads Missions’ Help Build Hope program of Louisville, Kentucky to frame a house in the church parking lot on Saturday morning April 28 beginning with breakfast at 8 a.m.

Registration opens on March 18 and must be completed on Concord’s website http://www.cumce.net/ by April 21, or until the maximum number of people are registered.

Crossroads Mission is a ministry that helps churches build community by organizing house building events. The Help Build Hope program is dedicated to assisting families living in substandard housing. They partner with various groups and affordable housing organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the Fuller Center for Housing, bringing together people that are passionate about eliminating poverty housing.

One hundred to 120 volunteers will be divided into teams of six to eight working together, framing a house, making friends and deepening relationships. Last year’s volunteers consisted of community members and Concord families. All ages are welcome and needed for success. The 2017 project was completed before 1:00 p.m. On Sunday the frame will be disassembled, loaded onto a semi, and taken to another location where the house will be completed.

The cost of building the house frame is approximately $10,000 including the roof structure that will be purchased separately. Concord United Methodist Church is currently raising funds to meet that requirement.

Donations may be made to Concord United Methodist Church by sending checks to 1123 S. Main Street, Englewood, Ohio 45322. Please write “Home Build” in the memo line.

For more information about volunteering call the church office at (937) 836-3773 Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Volunteers help to frame a house during the 2017 house building event held in the Concord United Methodist Church parking lot. Contributed photo

Crossroads Missions and Concord form partnership

Staff Report

Reach Concord United Methodist Church at (937) 836-3773.

