Independent to begin Sunday delivery

ENGLEWOOD — In an effort to provide you, the local reader, more, The Englewood Independent will become a part of the Miami Valley Sunday News effective March 18. The Miami Valley Sunday News, which has no association with the Dayton Daily News, has been covering the upper Miami Valley since 1977. Combining with this edition will give you the local Englewood, Clayton, and Union news you have come to expect from your Independent, plus more news and advertising from the whole valley.

You will receive the Miami Valley Sunday News delivered to your home every Sunday by carrier. Inside you will find local news and sports about the Miami Valley plus many more of those money saving ads than ever before. This newspaper will have sports from the Valley schools, including the Northmont Thunderbolts, color comics, a TV Channels section. More pages, more news, more advertising and coupons than ever before.

Your local Englewood, Clayton, and Union news will appear in special pages in the Valley section. The Valley section will also include local news from Tipp City, Vandalia, and Huber Heights on their own pages.

The Englewood Independent office at 694 W. National Road in Vandalia will remain open as usual, and as always, readers can go to our website at www.englewoodindependent.com for the latest news.

For our current subscribers there will be no extra cost to you. Your subscription to the Englewood Independent will be transferred to the Miami Valley Sunday News with the last stand-alone issue of the Independent being delivered March 8. You will get the same amount of issues as you purchased before. You will also have access to our e-edition as part of your subscription. An annual subscription to the Miami Valley Sunday News will be $55 a year, that’s a $36 savings off the newsstand price.

So be looking for this special new edition of the Miami Valley Sunday News starting March 18. It will be delivered by carrier in a red loly bag. Delivery tubes are available at no cost. Copies will be at the local stores or call us at 937-236-4990, select option 2, to start a subscription to the Miami Valley Sunday News for less as little as $31 for 6 months.

