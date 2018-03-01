NHS Drama Club to stage ‘The Little Mermaid’

CLAYTON — Back by popular demand the Northmont High School Drama Club is proud to present its winter musical this year: Disney’s The Little Mermaid!

This colorful extravaganza takes the classic Disney movies and puts it live on stage for you and your family. Come join Ariel as she tries to win the heart of the dashing Prince Eric. But she’ll need the help of her friends, Flounder, Scuttle, and Sebastian, if she’s to avoid upsetting her father King Triton or worse, Ursula the sea witch.

Under the direction of teacher Ranger Puterbaugh, and the music director Mark Barnhill, a cast of over 35 Northmont students, plus over 30 student technicians and musicians, put on the show of a lifetime.

After its explosive run back in January and February, the Drama Club is preparing for the State Conference. The NHS Drama Club invites the public to a special, one night performance on Wednesday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Donations would be greatly appreciated to help cover the cost of costumes.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_NorthmontDramaClub.jpg