CLAYTON — Saturday, March 17, Happy Corner Church of the Brethren will be holding its annual Cabbage Rolls and Chicken & Noodles Dinner. Happy Corner Church of the Brethren is located on the corner of Union and Old Salem roads in Clayton. Carryout only with pick up between 2 and 4 p.m. Homemade pies and cakes will be available.

