Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Their smiles indicate they have gotten the truck running. Or maybe they are happy to be working on it instead of reading Hamlet or working math equations. Or maybe a pretty girl just walked by.

This photo was taken outside the high school building that later became O. R. Edgington Elementary, and the truck’s license has a date of 1958. Randolph Township Historical Society member Doug Allen supplied the photo but doesn’t know who the students are.

If anyone recognizes himself, or his uncle or father or older brother, email the Randolph Township Historical Society at rths@frontier.com or mail or drop off the names at the RTHS History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood.

Anyone is welcome at the meetings of the RTHS on the second Wednesday of each month. The March 14 meeting will be at 1 p.m., and beginning in April the meetings will be at 7 p.m. In addition, the Center will begin holding public hours from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 8 and 15 and thereafter on the first and third Sundays of the month through October. There is no admission charge.

A Randolph High School teacher and students working on a late 1950s Chevrolet pickup displaying a Randolph Township Fire Department sticker in the lower right hand corner of the windshield.

You’ve got wheels!

Staff Report

Reach the Randolph Township Historical Society at (937) 832-8358. The History Center is located at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood or visit the website www.rths.org.

