Chamber hosts Direct Seller Showcase

ENGLEWOOD — The first ever Direct Seller Showcase was held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kleptz Early Learning Center on National Road. Admission was free.
Hosted by the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce the event drew a steady stream of people throughout the four hour event, which enabled area vendors to showcase the products they sell from their home-based business ventures.
“We are excited because we have 25 direct selling vendors here today. They all represent another direct selling company,” Lisa Nussman, chamber board member said. “This is our first event and hopefully it will become an annual event.”
Nussman herself is a direct seller for Mary Kay, a venture she has pursued for the last 30 years. She helped organize the event along with Chamber CEO Cathy Hutton and fellow Board Member Steve Henne.
“The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce wanted to provide a venue for people in the community who run a home-based business,” Nussman said. “They don’t have a storefront, so they run everything out of their homes and the chamber thought it would be great to give them an opportunity to give them some exposure and make it a community event.”
Vendors participating came from throughout the Miami Valley area. Only one vendor representing each company could participate to keep it fair.
The event featured a raffle. All of the vendors were asked to donate one item from their product line valued at $25 or more. Community members visiting the showcase purchased raffle tickets. Attendees could pick which vendor they wanted to win a prize from and entered their ticket into a drawing for that particular vendor.
“We are hoping that this is an event that vendors and community members will want to come back to year after year and we hope that it will grow and become bigger,” Nussman added. “We wanted to give the Northmont Community an opportunity to see some of the business people that are members of their community that they might not be aware of.”
Participating vendors and their representatives included:
AdvoCare – Kristen Clark
Avon – Renee Baker
Chic Happens – Rachel Brannon
Color Street – Hayley Steck
Mary Kay – Lisa Nussman
Matilda Jane Clothing – Denee Kochersperger
Monet – Kelsey Fakes
Norwex – Kelli Evans
Origami Owl – Cathy Gough
Pampered Chef – Connie Yorgen
Partylite Candles – Ann Zwiesler
Pink Zebra – Nikki Barnhart
Premier Designs Jewelry – Melissa Roberts
Pure Haven Essentials – Kristi Gaston
Rodan & Fields – Amy Anderson
Scentsy – Kimberly Grimm
SeneGence (Lip Sense) – Jourdan Shanks
Tastefully Simple – Brooke Copley
Thirty One Gifts – Amelia Guigou
Tracilynn Jewelry – Davida Prater
TruAura Beauty – Linda Bryson
Tupperware – Jaimee Herr
Uppercase Living – Nanette Cline
Usborne Books & More – Kendra & Nick Orrill
Young Living – Kaitlyn Craig