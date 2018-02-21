Leave No Child Inside Summit slated

DAYTON — The 7th annual Miami Valley ‘Leave No Child Inside Summit’ will be held at the brand new Main Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E.3rd St., in Dayton on Saturday, March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free

Connect kids with nature and learn how you can help children and families discover the benefits of unstructured outdoor play. This event is a great resource for parents, educators, and health professionals who want to learn more about encouraging children to get outside, as well as the myriad of benefits to spending time in nature.

In the morning, pick one of four workshops: Growing up WILD, Green School Yard, Raise a Wild Child Book Club, and Getting OUTside Family Café. In the afternoon, Dr. Duby with Wright State University and Dayton Children’s Hospital will be giving the keynote, ‘Building Brains Through Outdoor Play’, and the OUTstanding Teacher Awards will be announced.

Chances to learn about the Montgomery Soil & Water Conservation District and other conservation organizations and to network will be available at different times throughout the day.

For more information or to register (which is required) visit http://bit.ly/MVLNCIsummit or call (937) 275-PARK. Lunch is available for $11, but the Summit is free.

