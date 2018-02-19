Holmes, Doyle & Friends gathering to meet

ENGLEWOOD — When Arthur Conan Doyle killed off Sherlock Holmes in “The Final Problem,” printed in the “Strand” Magazine in December of 1893, legend has it that Londoners wore black mourning armbands. The outcry (and Doyle’s loss of income) was so great that 10 years later he resurrected Holmes in a scene more imaginative than the shower scene “Dallas.”

The Agra Treasurers don’t go that far, but on March 9 and 10 the group of Sherlockians in Dayton will hold the annual Holmes, Doyle & Friends gathering at the Clarion Inn, 10 Rockridge Rd, Englewood. Each year, Sherlock Holmes fans from around the area and surrounding states meet to hear talks on various topics of Victorian times and on the writings of Arthur Conan Doyle.

Topics this year include “Law and Order, Victorian Style,” a talk by former NSA cryptographer Brent Morris about codes and ciphers in Doyle’s writing and a program by composer Mark Friedman (“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Story”) offering music related to the stories.

Anyone with a fondness for Victorian times, Sherlock Holmes or classic mysteries is welcome to attend.

The gathering is a revival of the Sherlock Holmes/Arthur Conan Doyle Symposium began by Al Rodin in 1981. Since Sherlockians have deduced that Holmes’s birthday was Jan. 6, for many years the symposium took place in January. But Midwestern snow made navigating more difficult than even London’s pea-soup fogs. After Al and Jean Rodin ended up hosting stranded attendees overnight, the symposium was moved to a more amenable March date.

After Rodin’s death, Cathy Gill organized the meeting it until she had to retire in 2012 for health reasons. A year’s hiatus proved it was missed by all, so the Agra Treasurers organized Holmes, Doyle & Friends in 2014.

Registration, $65 per person, can be made online or by mailing the registration form found at http://www.agratreasurers.net. Those whose computers are also Victorian can call Ann Siefker 937-610-4884, or email annsiefker@Yahoo.com. It includes the Welcome Reception on Friday evening as well as the talks and a box lunch on Saturday.

The reception, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 9, is at the Hampton Inn at 180 Rockridge Rd. There is a free shuttle, and walking or a ride with a friendly Sherlockian are also possible.

On Saturday, March 10, talks begin at 10 a.m.

There is a separate charge of $20 for the closing banquet at 6:30 Saturday evening at Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S Main St., in Englewood. Company 7 is also within walking distance of the Clarion, and again there will be a shuttle available. Spouses who accompany a Sherlockian but don’t attend the sessions are welcome to register for the dinner.

Those wishing to stay at the Clarion may obtain discounted rooms by calling the Inn’s local number, 937-832-1234, and mentioning Holmes, Doyle, &Friends. (The Inn’s 800 number will not produce the discount.

More details and the registration form are available at http://www.agratreasurers.net.

Local people are also welcome at the bi-monthly meetings of the Agra Treasurers, with the time and place announced on the Web site.

Contributed photo