Shiloh Church to host pancake brunch

DAYTON — On Sunday, February 25, Shiloh United Church of Christ will have its annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch.

The Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for seniors and children under 12. Tickets will be available at the door.

A generous portion of sausage, pancakes and syrup, applesauce, milk, orange juice and coffee will be provided. The last Sunday in February is reserved to show that we care about the homeless and hungry in our community and 100 percent of the proceeds go to that cause.

Shiloh Church is located at 5300 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St., Dayton. Phone (937) 277-8953 or visit www.shiloh.org All are welcome to attend.