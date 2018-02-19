White named Student of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — At its most recent meeting, the Northmont Rotary recently honored Whitney White as the Student of the Month for Northmont High School.

White, a senior, is an excellent student and has also been involved in a number of other school and service activities. While maintaining an excellent academic record (All Academic Award for Tennis, member of the JV Academic Team, Northmont Honors Society member, and member of the National Society for high school scholars), she has also volunteered with Interact Club, been a Link Crew Member, worked on the Blood Drive Committee, and served on the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) committee.

On track to be a valedictorian, she has also given to others by helping with the Unity Day activities and has additionally maintained a part time job.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday and is temporarily holding its meetings at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, 6800 Hoke Rd., Englewood.

Shown with Whitney White (left) is Student Assistance Counselor Sheree Coffman presenting her award. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_WhitneyWhite.jpg Shown with Whitney White (left) is Student Assistance Counselor Sheree Coffman presenting her award. Photo by Michael W. Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.