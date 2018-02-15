Lenten dinner offered at Marian Manor

CLAYTON — Marian Council Knights of Columbus 3754 Lenten Dinner of Fellowship will be held Friday, February 23 and every Friday of Lent through March 23 at Marian Manor.

The menu is: fish; fried or baked, French fries or baked potato, along with sides including salad, coleslaw and applesauce.

Cost is $7.50/adult, $4.50/12 and under, or $22/family. Desserts are 50 cents while they last.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 5 p.m. You will be finished in time for Stations of the Cross at church.

Marion Manor is located at 6050 Dog Leg Rd., just east of State Route 48 (Main Street). Receive a free 50/50 ticket when you donate two or more non-perishable food items. All are welcome. Your support and attendance is greatly appreciated.

