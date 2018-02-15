Fairview Brethren blood drive is Feb. 26

ENGLEWOOD — Get an early start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by supporting the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church community blood drive Monday, Feb. 26 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at 750 Union Blvd., Englewood. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The St. Patrick’s Day “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” t-shirt is black and features a green Celtic four leaf clover with the CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate Feb. 26 through St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Support the winter blood supply

With the cold weather and severe flu season expected to continue into March, CBC is being especially cautious about maintaining the regional blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as possible.

CBC is also focusing in 2018 on recruiting more platelet and plasma donors. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church community blood drive will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_LuckyCharms.jpg Everyone who registers to donate at the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church community blood drive will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Contributed photo

‘Donors are Lucky Charms’ T-shirt celebrates St. Pat’s

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.