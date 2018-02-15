Northmont Optimist Club to host chili supper

ENGLEWOOD — The Optimist Club of Northmont will be hosting its annual Chili Supper on Tuesday, February 20 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 1123 S. Main St., Englewood.

The price of admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 10 years of age. Children under 3 years of age eat for free and carryout is available. Proceeds from this event benefit Northmont youth.

For tickets, see any Optimist Club member or call Nora at 474-1567.