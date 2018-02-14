Students receive scholarships

CLAYTON — Two Northmont students, Hailey Knick and Jason Thompson received the Montgomery County College Promise Scholarship.

Only fifty scholarships were awarded in the entire county after a lengthy application and interview process. Students must be currently enrolled as an eighth grader with plans to attend a Montgomery County high school, demonstrate financial need, have good attendance and satisfactory grades, and be committed to doing their best.

Winners must meet weekly with a mentor, maintain good attendance and satisfactory grades, remain alcohol, tobacco, drug, and crime free, participate in extra curricular activitied, practice good citizenship, etc.

These two students will receive a full 3-year tuition, fees, and books scholarship to Sinclair and the opportunity to earn a 2-year tuition, fees and books scholarship to Wright State, Central State, Miami, Wilmington, or an opportunitey to earn a 4-year tuition, fees, and books scholarship to Denison, Kettering College, or University of Dayton.

Northmont has had several students participate in this program over the last several years it has been in place.

Jason Thompson and Hailey Knick both received a Montgomery County College Promise Scholarship. Contributed photo