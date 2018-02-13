VAP delivers Care Packages to homeless

ENGLEWOOD — Value Added Packaging, Inc., located in Englewood, had a group of VAP Team Members set out last week to Downtown Dayton to personally deliver the VAP Stay Warm Care Packages they had built the week prior to give to our homeless neighbors who need help and support this time of year with it being so cold.

Team VAP spent the past month of January collecting needed items to build VAP Warm Care Packages for homeless individuals in our community. The Warm Packages included blankets, warm socks, gloves, scarves, hand and feet warmers, bottle waters, snacks, knitted hats, information about St. Vincent de Paul and how they can receive support and help from them, a list of local food pantry’s and their hours, and a personal note of encouragement from VAP Team Members.

All additional items that were collected by the VAP Team will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul.

“This was such an amazing experience for our Team Members and we met so many wonderful people during that day who were so appreciative, thankful and kind. It made our hearts filled with joy and hope,” said Mari Wenrick, Chief Champion of Culture at VAP.

St. Vincent de Paul is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization that provides assistance, shelter, permanent housing and other services to more than 100,000 persons in need annually. Every year, St. Vincent:

● Provides 130,000 nights of shelter to approximately 4,000 homeless men, women and children.

● Successfully exist more than 1,300 homeless people to permanent housing.

● Feed more than 50,000 area households.

● Manages and provide case management services for 92 units of housing for very low-households.

● Assist more than 800 homeless persons transition to sustainable employment and permanent housing.

● Enable more than 1,000 area households avoid homelessness through emergency financial assistance.

● Provides 1,500 very low-income households with basic furniture.

VAP is a custom box manufacturer and packaging provider in the Tri-State Region. VAP believes in changing the way its customers buy packaging, so it is pain-free and seamlessly integrated in to their product and processes in a caring and cost-effective way. This allows our customers to focus on what they do best. VAP is a service company in a commodity world.

A member of Team VAP hand delivers Warm Care Packages to homeless men along the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_CarePackages.jpg A member of Team VAP hand delivers Warm Care Packages to homeless men along the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach Value Added Packaging at (937) 832-9595 or email: info@vapmanaged.com

