Clayton home damaged by fire

CLAYTON — A home located in the 4000 block of Honeybrook Avenue at the southwest corner of the intersection with Afton Drive sustained heavy fire damage early Friday evening.

Clayton was dispatched to the fire at 7:09 p.m. and upon arrival the garage of the home was fully engulfed in flames with the fire entering the second floor of the structure and eventually the attic, according to fire officials.

Multiple local fire departments responded to the scene to assist including Englewood, Harrison Township, Union and Trotwood.

The couple living at the house escaped but one of their two cats did not survive. The male resident said he smelled smoke but thought it was something his wife was cooking. He said he saw smoke and opened the interior downstairs door leading to the garage and discovered the fire. According to Fire Chief Brian Garver the resident grabbed a fire extinguisher, went outside and opened one of the garage doors and attempted to put the fire out.

Once he opened one of the exterior doors the oxygen caused the entire two car garage to become engulfed in flames, Garver said.

An SUV and a trailer parked in the driveway sustained heat damage when the garage door was opened.

Garver said the cause of the fire is, “an accidental undetrermined.” No damage estimate has been set, but the fire caused extensive damage to the home.

A home located at the southwest corner of Honeybrook Avenue and Afton Drive sustained extensive damage from a fire that broke out early Friday evening. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_Honeybrook_fire-1.jpg A home located at the southwest corner of Honeybrook Avenue and Afton Drive sustained extensive damage from a fire that broke out early Friday evening. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

Cause of fire remains undetermined

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind