Science Olympiad team places 2nd

IONIA, Mich. — The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team, made up of students in the sixth to ninth grades, continues to bring home the hardware; as Northmont won a total of 63 medals and ribbons, and earned the second place trophy at last Saturday’s Ionia High School Invitational, in Ionia, Michigan.

At Ionia, the three Northmont teams placed third, fourth and fifth overall, just behind Slauson Middle School, from Ann Arbor, Michigan, whose two teams placed first and second. With 30 total teams at the competition, Northmont scored wins in 21 out of the 23 competition events. Northmont Coach Jim Witters reports, “Northmont Bolts, Lightning and Thunder stormed into Michigan and put the focus on supporting teammates for each event. What a difference this made for all three teams to reach the top five in the day. I’m very proud of all of them! Congratulations to Northmont!”

At Ionia, Northmont won first, second or third place medals in eleven events, earning gold in six. First place winners were Lena Edwards and Sydney Gross in “Crimbusters;” Parker Anderson and Connor Zechar in “Hovercraft;” Xander Hughes and Macey MacCannell in “Rollercoaster;” Ben Loudenslager & Andrew Marcum in “Potions and Poisons;” Jocelynn Asbra and Jack Knudsen in “Towers;” and Allayna Rose teamed with Zechar in “Wright Stuff.”

Northmont placed second in four events. Competitors Parker Anderson and Mackenzie Hart placed second in “Rocks and Minerals;” and Mason Flora, paired with Rose, won second in “Thermodynamics.” Finally Zechar teamed with Ian Stutz to win second in “Solar System;” and also with Jordan Tucker to earn silver in “Towers.” Third place bronze winners were Cayden Bouas and Evan Gainey in “Battery Buggy;” Tochi Ibe and Xander Hughes in “Ecology;” and Alex Loudenslager and Robert Macy in “Rocks and Minerals.”

Northmont continues to be competitive with other teams within our district and is on pace for possible State qualification, as six teams from the district will qualify for State. Local teams within Northmont’s 22 member district include Centerville’s Magsig, Tower Heights and Watts Middle Schools, Dayton’s Holy Angels and STEM Schools, and Piqua Junior High School. After a back-to-back start to the season, Northmont will now have a few weeks breather to prepare for the next Invitational on Saturday, March 3, at West Liberty – Salem High School.

The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team is generously supported this year by Applied Mechanical Systems, Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kindred Funeral Home, MainSource Bank, the Northmont Rotary Club, Ratliff Metal Spinning, Vancon General Contractors and several private local donors. Students interested in science are encouraged to join in the fall, by attending meetings that are held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday evening in the Media Center at Northmont Middle School.

Northmont Science Olympiad ‘Wright Stuff’ event winners celebrate their awards. Pictured from left are: Allayna Rose (1st place), Evan Gainey (5th place), Connor Zechar (1st place), Kali Maloney (5th place), Reed Diller (4th place) and Jocelynn Asbra (4th place). http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_ScienceOlympiad-1.jpg Northmont Science Olympiad ‘Wright Stuff’ event winners celebrate their awards. Pictured from left are: Allayna Rose (1st place), Evan Gainey (5th place), Connor Zechar (1st place), Kali Maloney (5th place), Reed Diller (4th place) and Jocelynn Asbra (4th place). Contributed photo