Hutton receives accreditation

DUBLIN – Cathy Hutton, president & CEO of the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce, was certified as an Accredited Professional at the annual meeting of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio (CCEO) held February 6 at the annual conference in Dublin, Ohio.

To achieve this CCEO-AP certification, candidates must have at least five years of continuous service as a manager of a chamber of commerce, and meet certain criteria of professional standards, peer support, demonstrated growth of their local chambers, community leadership and submit an essay on their philosophy on chamber management.

With a mission of “Fostering Excellence in Chamber Leadership,” the CCEO conducts workshops, seminars, conferences, researches “best practices” in the chamber industry, and provides consultation services for its members and their chambers.

Founded in 1916 as the Ohio Commercial Secretaries Association, the CCEO is composed of more than 190 CEO’s and support staff persons employed by local chambers in Ohio.

Northmont Chamber CEO certified