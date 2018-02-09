Clayton to review Land Use Plan

CLAYTON — Urban Collaborative, the consultant hired by City of Clayton to undertake the PLAN Clayton initiative, which is an update to the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan, will present the pre-final draft of the plan at a 6:30 p.m. workshop to city council on Thursday, February 15.

The public is welcome to attend and if they would like to review a copy of the plan prior to the meeting they can go to Clayton’s website or the Clayton Government Center to review a hard copy.

