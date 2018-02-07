‘Good News According to John’ to begin

CLAYTON — “The Good News According to John,” an eight-week teaching series at Salem Church of God, will begin on Sunday, Feb.11 and culminate on Easter, April 1.

Many people have formed an opinion of Jesus largely based on what they’ve heard from others – parents, pastors, friends and skeptics. “The Good News According to John” series will offer an inside look at Jesus as provided by those who spent the most time with him. John, a disciple who was one of Jesus’ closest friends, compiled stories and teachings that reveal much. Chances are you’ll discover there is more to Jesus than you thought.

Sunday worship services at Salem are at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. To learn more about Salem’s ministries or the upcoming teaching series, please visit salem.church or call (937) 836-6500.

‘The Good News according to John’ teaching series will begin on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Salem Church of God. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_Salem.jpg ‘The Good News according to John’ teaching series will begin on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Salem Church of God. Contributed photo