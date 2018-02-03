McKinniss appointed executive director

ENGLEWOOD — Grace Brethren Village is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike McKinniss as executive director.

McKinniss joined the organization in January. Prior to coming to Grace Brethren Village, he has worked in long term care for 38 years, holding various senior management and direct care positions.

“Grace Brethren Village was in the enviable position of having a highly capable and qualified candidate for top leadership,” said Bruce McKenzie, chairman of the Grace Brethren Village Board of Directors. “The fact that Mike McKinniss is known and well regarded in the long-term care industry and the Clayton area made him an even more attractive candidate. We’re very confident that he will move the organization forward, building on the quality services and programs that make Grace Brethren Village one of the top rated facilities in the state.”

McKinniss is a graduate of Ohio University holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Therapy. He is also a Licensed Nursing Administrator.

He has been active in the community, church and in long-term care industry organizations. He and his wife Lynn have three children, two grandsons, a granddaughter and reside in Clayton.

McKinniss http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_MikeMcKinniss.jpg McKinniss

Staff Report

Grace Brethren Village is a faith-based, not-for-profit, Continuing Care Retirement Community. For additional information concerning the Grace Brethren Village, please contact (937) 836-4011 or www.gbvillage.com.

Grace Brethren Village is a faith-based, not-for-profit, Continuing Care Retirement Community. For additional information concerning the Grace Brethren Village, please contact (937) 836-4011 or www.gbvillage.com.