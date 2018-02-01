Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, Jan. 16

City of Union

Report 18-004233: The theft of a set of diamond earrings was reported on Bedford Farm Circle. The victim stated that her son had taken the earrings and flushed them down the toilet. The son admitted to taking the earrings without his mother knowing. He said he asked his mother if she would get him a phone and a set of earrings and she said she would if he did well in school. He said when he did not get a phone or earrings he decided to take his mother’s. He also claimed that while fighting with his brother his younger brother put the earrings in the toilet.

Friday, Jan. 19

City of Clayton

Report CL18-114: Kristen N. Brittain, 35, of Union, was charged with theft at Dollar General. She was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Jan. 20

City of Union

Report 18-005159: Douglas A. Soldati, 26, of Union, was arrested on a warrant issued by Englewood Police for failure to appear in court. Soldati was taken into custody and released to an Englewood officer.

Monday, Jan. 22

City of Englewood

Report 18-005717: Pamela McCoy, 60, of Englewood, was charged with playing loud music. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 18-005745: A resident reported receiving an email from Fifth Third Bank stating a Zellepay Account had been opened. He then received a second email stating that $1,500 had been transferred out of his checking account via the Zellepay account. He then stated that Fifth Third called him to question the transfer. When he told the caller neither he nor his wife had initiated the transfer the caller said that the transaction had been caught in time and not to worry. The next day he called Fifth Third to confirm that the transfer had been cancelled in time. He was informed that Fifth Third does not call its customers to question transactions. The bank had no record of anyone calling him to question the transfer. He was then informed that the transaction could possibly still be cancelled. He called the dispute claim department and was given a case number.

Report 18-005803: Sherrita A. Longstreath, 43, of Troy, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18- 005880: Heather M. Wright, 37, at large, was charged with theft at Walmart and later charged with obstructing official business. When arrested she identified herself as Heather M. Rimi. After being transported to the county jail Englewood Police were notified by jail staff that she had provided false information during her arrest and that her real last name was Wright.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

City of Englewood

Report: 18-005980: An unknown black female entered the beer cave at Speedway, selected two 12 packs of beer and exited the store without paying. The female got into a red vehicle with a temporary license tag, a sunroof and tinted windows driven by a black male wearing orange clothing. The vehicle fled the lot in an unknown direction. Photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle were provided to all officers.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

City of Englewood

Report 18-006340: A 13-year-old female was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

Report 18-006618: Unknown subjects broke out a window on a 2013 Dodge truck parked at Motel 6 and stole a bag containing clothing and other personal property.

Thursday, Jan. 25

City of Clayton

Report CL18-164: A resident reported the theft of a rear license plate from his commercial box truck. It is unknown on what date the plate was stolen.

Report CL18-166: The theft of a Chevy pickup was reported at a temporary construction parking lot at the corner of Heathcliff Road and N. Main Street. In addition, four vehicles were entered and various items and cash removed. The stolen pickup contained numerous tools totaling more than $12,000 in value. Police found suspicious tire tracks in the grass near where the truck had been parked. Security cameras at Good Samaritan North Health Center facing the lot were obscured by trees and heavy brush surrounding the parking lot.

City of Englewood

Report 18-006653: Craig A. Cullers, 31, of Eaton, and Donna M. Guest, 35, of Farmersville, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart. Both were transported to the county jail.

Friday, Jan. 26

City of Clayton

Report CL18-180: A past occurred theft was reported at the temporary parking lot for Good Samaritan North Hospital construction employees. The victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and a laptop computer, a laptop bag, and drawstring bag containing miscellaneous clothing, an inhaler and over the counter allergy medication was stolen. The laptop bag also contained pay stubs that contained the victim’s name, address, and partial bank account number.

City of Englewood

Report 18-007002: Macala S. William, 22, of Englewood, was charged with registration of dogs required. She was issued a citation.

Saturday, Jan. 27

City of Clayton

Report CL18-183: The theft of a temporary license tag from a vehicle was reported at Caterpillar.

Report CL18-184: The theft of two 24 packs of Budweiser was reported at Shell True North on Salem Pike. According to an employee, two black females entered the store. One grabbed the Budweiser off the shelf and walked out of the store. The employee yelled at her to stop but she did not, so he ran after her and saw her get into silver SUV with no front license plate. The second female said she would go talk to the first female, got inside the vehicle and locked the doors. The employee ran to the back of the vehicle and wrote down the plate number, which was on a temporary tag. The temporary tag returned to a 2007 Honda Pilot that had been reported as stolen out of Harrison Twp.

Report CL 18-189: Breaking and entering was reported on Parsley Place. A variety of tools were stolen from a garage valued at approximately $1,600.

City of Englewood

Report 18-007240: Criminal damaging to a garage door was reported in the 400 block of Heather St.

Report 18-007278: Hope R. Wilkerson, 18, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. She was transported to the county jail.

Report 18-007323: Brandy N. Meyer, 37, of Springfield, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She fled prior to police arriving. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Sunday, Jan. 28

City of Englewood

Report 18-007370: Police responded to Muffler Brothers on the report of person breaking the glass on the front door. Officers arrived and found the front door glass shattered but still intact. Officers also found a broken window on one of the garage doors. There was no suspect on scene. A witness said an unknown male wearing a camouflage jacket was responsible for the damage. A city surveillance camera captured footage of someone running across Main Street just before police arrived.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

