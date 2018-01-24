Animal Resource Center offers adoption specials

DAYTON — Now through January 27, 2018, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering half off adoption specials on select dogs and puppies. Puppies are $82 and dogs are $72. Adoptions include:
- Spay/Neuter
- Microchip
- 2018 License
- First round of vaccines
- Dewormer
The Animal Resource Center is located at 6790 Webster Street, Dayton, OH 45414. If you would like more information about this special promotion or what it takes to adopt a forever friend, email the Animal Resource Center at AnimalShelter@mcohio.org or call 937-898-4457.
The Animal Resource shelter hours are:
Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sundays & Holidays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Lost & found searches only)