Posted on by

Animal Resource Center offers adoption specials


Staff report

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering adoption specials through January 27.


File photo

DAYTON — Now through January 27, 2018, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering half off adoption specials on select dogs and puppies. Puppies are $82 and dogs are $72. Adoptions include:

  • Spay/Neuter
  • Microchip
  • 2018 License
  • First round of vaccines
  • Dewormer

The Animal Resource Center is located at 6790 Webster Street, Dayton, OH 45414. If you would like more information about this special promotion or what it takes to adopt a forever friend, email the Animal Resource Center at AnimalShelter@mcohio.org or call 937-898-4457.

The Animal Resource shelter hours are:

Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays & Holidays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Lost & found searches only)

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering adoption specials through January 27.
http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_HersheyPuppy.jpegThe Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering adoption specials through January 27. File photo

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:24 pm |    

Henning to run for state rep

Henning to run for state rep
2:41 pm |    

Storm triggers Clayton house fire

Storm triggers Clayton house fire
9:34 am |    

Northmont Middle School 2nd quarter Honor Roll

Northmont Middle School 2nd quarter Honor Roll