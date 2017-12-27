Protect pets in winter weather

DAYTON — When temperatures (and snow) begin to fall, pets need extra care and shelter. The Animal Resource Center responds to conditions complaints for animals outside in unfit conditions.

Please keep your pet safe and warm this winter:

Dogs housed outdoors require shelter and it must protect them from the elements. A raised dog house with three sides, roof and wind flap along with proper bedding such as straw is recommended. State code does not require animals to be housed indoors.

Water bowls should be checked frequently as frozen water is not acceptable under the law.

Outdoor dogs require more food in colder temperatures to help generate body heat.

Chemicals & salt used to melt ice & snow are hazardous to pets’ paws. Be prepared to wipe off pets’ feet if they are exposed to these chemicals.

Antifreeze may protect your radiator but it is deadly to pets. Clean up any spills immediately and, if your pet is exposed, seek veterinary medical attention immediately.

Warm car engines are a favorite place for cats in the cold. Before starting your cat, bang on the hood or honk your horn and allow a few extra seconds for any stowaways to escape.

If you see any animal you believe to be neglected, contact the Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457 or by email at animalshelter@mcohio.org While Ohio Revised Code allows any person to protect an animal, attempting to do so may not have the desired result. Officers investigations are based on the scene as they observe it so making changes before an officer arrives may compromise any enforcement action. Photographs & witness statements from persons willing to testify in court are very helpful; however, the ARC does accept anonymous complaints. Animal Care & Control Officers are on duty seven days a week from 8am – 9pm.

