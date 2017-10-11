Early voting begins for November election

DAYTON — Early voting for the November 7 election will begin on Wednesday, October 11. Early voting will take place at the Montgomery County Board of Elections, 451 W. Third Street in Dayton. There will be free parking for early voters. Public parking is available in the County Parking Garage located at 40 Vista View Drive in Dayton.

Voting hours are standard across Ohio on the following schedule:

October 11-13 and October 16-20 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 23-27 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 30 – November 3 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

November 4 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 5 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 6 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on election day, November 7. Also, absentee ballots may be dropped off at county Board of Elections offices until 7:30 p.m.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_election2017.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.